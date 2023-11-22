OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Up 4.7%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 39,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 118,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 51.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

