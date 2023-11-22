O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,458 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $252,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $992.01. 103,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $933.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $935.55.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

