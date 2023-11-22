Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $59.44 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 166.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,790 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Duke Energy worth $59,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

