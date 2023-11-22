Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Pan African Resources stock traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16.20 ($0.20). 2,417,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,955. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.04 million, a PE ratio of 540.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.
