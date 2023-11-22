Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the stock’s current price.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Pan African Resources stock traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 16.20 ($0.20). 2,417,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,955. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.04 million, a PE ratio of 540.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.75. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

