Parity Group (LON:PTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 890470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Parity Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.16.

About Parity Group

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

