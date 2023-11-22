Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,428 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Liquidity Services worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,336,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 193,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 108,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,390,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,052,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 6,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,902. The company has a market capitalization of $635.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

