Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after buying an additional 1,758,762 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,149,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after buying an additional 338,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,287,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,492,000 after buying an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Down 1.0 %

Chewy stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 560,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 0.96. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

