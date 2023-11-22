Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 2.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $3,094,672 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

