Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

