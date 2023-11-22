Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,662 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global-e Online worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 57.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $31.50. 125,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,478. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.