Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 925.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 1,967,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,289. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

