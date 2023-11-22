Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,442 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Calix worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 495.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Calix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. 14,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,633. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

