Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,625,255 shares in the company, valued at $171,588,763.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 636,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,272.

BCAT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,724. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

