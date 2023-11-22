Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 213,599 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,599 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 423,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 230.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 110,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 6,759,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,740,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

