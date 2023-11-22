Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 22,682 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.51. 422,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,714. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,209,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $250,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,209,318.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,154,301 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

