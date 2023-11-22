Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,634 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,873 shares of company stock valued at $75,354,118. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,074,004. The company has a market cap of $873.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.91 and a 200-day moving average of $294.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $342.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.