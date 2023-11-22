Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in VMware by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in VMware by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 6.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.34. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

