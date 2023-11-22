Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,876. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

