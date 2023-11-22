Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. 111,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,176. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

