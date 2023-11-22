Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Sells 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 499,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $976.73. 1,054,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,845. The company has a market cap of $403.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $874.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $845.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $514.83 and a 52-week high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

