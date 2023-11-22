Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $136,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of SPXU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 10,633,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,290,994. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

