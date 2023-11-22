Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 851595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.26.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

