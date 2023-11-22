Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Pfizer worth $4,129,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 7,332,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,471,068. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

