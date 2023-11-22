Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. 969,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,813. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

