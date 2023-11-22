Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.95. 487,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,357,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $734.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $883,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

