Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 355,402 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 265,457 shares.The stock last traded at $89.00 and had previously closed at $88.99.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Total Return ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOND. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.