Piper Sandler Boosts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $44.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 530,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $305,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $305,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,237. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.