Piper Sandler Lowers Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target to $22.00

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 1,455,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

