Piper Sandler Raises Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target to $30.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Price Performance

Caleres stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 203,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,086 shares of company stock worth $2,423,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter valued at $1,752,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 108,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

