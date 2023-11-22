Piper Sandler Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $17.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.07. 11,310,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,612 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordstrom by 14.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 229,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

