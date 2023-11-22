Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05), with a volume of 33723731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Plant Health Care Trading Down 33.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.58. The stock has a market cap of £13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -390.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

