Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vital Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. 158,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $65.08.
Vital Energy Profile
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
