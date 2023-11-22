Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE VTLE traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. 158,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

