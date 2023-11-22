Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 18.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 182,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $21.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

