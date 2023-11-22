Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 352,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.16. The company had a trading volume of 455,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,240. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

