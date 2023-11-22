Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% during the first quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 236,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,494. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

