Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $93,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.92. 37,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.89.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.