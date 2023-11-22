Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 547 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in OneMain by 153.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,951,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,938 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. FMR LLC raised its position in OneMain by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,725,000 after purchasing an additional 711,440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 120.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 10.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. 131,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,614. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMF

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.