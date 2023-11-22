PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 22,610 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $145,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.24. 6,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,533. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.