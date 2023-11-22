PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $108.08 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $108,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

