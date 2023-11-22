PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $110.35 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Parker-Hannifin worth $110,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,644. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $435.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

