PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $111.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Hershey worth $111,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.28. The company had a trading volume of 116,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,095. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.16. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $631,735. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

