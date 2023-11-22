PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $114.17 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Target worth $114,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Target by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 461,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.81. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
