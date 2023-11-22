PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $119.75 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,585 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $119,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 424,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,468. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $129.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

