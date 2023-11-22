PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $162.87 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,232,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $162,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. 325,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.