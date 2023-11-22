PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of PPG Industries worth $169,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,735. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.