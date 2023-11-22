PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $118,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,064,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,180 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 155,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 939,995 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 270,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,561. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

