PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134,395 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of CDW worth $111,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $151,752,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 789.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after purchasing an additional 764,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,250. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

