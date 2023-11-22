PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 36,381 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Blackstone worth $111,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $17,568,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

BX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 282,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

