PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 386,862 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $127,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 788,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 122,391 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.96. 39,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

