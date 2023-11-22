PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,557 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 76,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,466. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

